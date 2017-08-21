Streams of Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Skyrocket During Solar Eclipse

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Bonnie Tyler
Zsolt Czegledi/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

As it turns out, millions of people were looking for the perfect track to score Monday’s total solar eclipse. So much so, that Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 ballad “Total Eclipse of the Heart” saw a major spike on streaming platforms.

Related

Science educator Bill Nye, popularly known as 'Bill Nye the Science Guy', announces the start of the March for Science, which saw tens of thousand of protestors walking along Constitution Avenue, in Washington, DC, USA, 22 April 2017. Organizers of the march sought to call attention to climate change, and President Trump's budget cuts to organizations that aid scientific research. The DC march is one of dozens around the United States. Hundreds of thousands of people in more than 400 locations across the globe are also taking part in the March for Science to recognise scientific progress, raise awareness of scientific discovery, and defend scientific integrity.March for Science demonstration in Washington DC, USA - 22 Apr 2017

Bill Nye Q&A: Solar Eclipse Offers Chance to ‘Appreciate the Cosmos’

In the hours leading up to Tyler’s performance of her hit aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise, streams saw a 2,859% boost on Spotify in the United States, compared to two weeks ago. Globally, the song’s streams increased 827%. On Pandora, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” saw an increase of 4,136 listens, with a 750% spike in track station adds. While the song has more than 146 million spins on Pandora, Tyler’s artist station also skyrocketed 470% in adds.

Tyler’s anthem clocks in at five minutes and 32 seconds, so she performed an abridged rendition during the pivotal moment when the moon entirely blocked out the sun.

“The eclipse of the sun lasts two minutes and 40 seconds, I’m told,” Tyler told Time. “Unlike my song. It had to be chopped about, because it was so long.”

Music enthusiasts also celebrated the solar event at a number of festivals and cruises that took place around the country — ranging from Oregon to Florida — to highlight the phenomenon.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad