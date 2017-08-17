Bonnie Tyler to Sing ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ During Eclipse

The only thing that might align more perfectly than the moon and the sun on Aug. 21 is having the once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event scored by none other than Bonnie Tyler.

Passengers aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise will hear the Welsh singer performing her 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” as a total solar eclipse crosses the contiguous United States for the first time since 1979. The performance will be backed by Joe Jonas’ rock-dance band DNCE. The power released on Tyler’s fifth studio album, “Faster Than the Speed of Night.”

The cruise ship, which departs from Florida for the Caribbean on Sunday, will be positioned in the path of totality — the places where the sun will be entirely blocked out — for the pivotal moment.

“The eclipse of the sun lasts two minutes and 40 seconds, I’m told,” Tyler told Time. “Unlike my song. It had to be chopped about, because it was so long.”

For those not able to book Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse cruise, a number of news stations will be broadcasting coverage of the event. ABC will break into regularly scheduled programming at 1 p.m. ET to present “The Great American Eclipse,” a two-hour-special lead by ABC anchor David Muir from Charleston, S.C.