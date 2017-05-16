Bon Jovi Answers New Jersey College’s Prayers with Surprise Graduation Performance

Bon Jovi gave students of New Jersey’s Fairleigh Dickinson University a graduation ceremony they’ll remember Tuesday morning (May 16) with a surprise appearance at the school’s 2017 commencement ceremony held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

FDU has MTVU to thank — the MTV network aimed at college audiences teamed up with the band for a contest wherein students were asked to tweet their best college moments and tag their school along with the hashtag #JBJReunionContest. The winning school would be awarded with a surprise Bon Jovi performance of the song “Reunion,” from the band’s latest album, “This House is Not For Sale.” With lyrics that beckon to: “Make this the best of the rest of your days” and “go start your own revolution,” it’s an apt choice.

“We are going to pop up and surprise the school that had the most votes to get us to come,” Jon Bon Jovi said on Good Morning America Tuesday morning. “I can only give you a hint that it is a big locker room. I have played in many of buildings over the course of our career.”

He also announced that his children Stephanie and Jesse are graduating college this week.

“Daddy is going to two graduations,” he said.

Some 3,200 students from 54 countries and 40 states were in attendance at MetLife Stadium, the same venue Bon Jovi officially christened in 2010 with a four-night stretch of concerts.