Bon Jovi Answers New Jersey College’s Prayers with Surprise Graduation Performance

micheleamabile
Jon Bon Jovi
Vianney Le Caer/REX/Shutterstock

Bon Jovi gave students of New Jersey’s Fairleigh Dickinson University a graduation ceremony they’ll remember Tuesday morning (May 16) with a surprise appearance at the school’s 2017 commencement ceremony held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

FDU has MTVU to thank — the MTV network aimed at college audiences teamed up with the band for a contest wherein students were asked to tweet their best college moments and tag their school along with the hashtag #JBJReunionContest. The winning school would be awarded with a surprise Bon Jovi performance of the song “Reunion,” from the band’s latest album, “This House is Not For Sale.” With lyrics that beckon to: “Make this the best of the rest of your days” and “go start your own revolution,” it’s an apt choice.

“We are going to pop up and surprise the school that had the most votes to get us to come,” Jon Bon Jovi said on Good Morning America Tuesday morning. “I can only give you a hint that it is a big locker room. I have played in many of buildings over the course of our career.”

He also announced that his children Stephanie and Jesse are graduating college this week.

“Daddy is going to two graduations,” he said.

Some 3,200 students from 54 countries and 40 states were in attendance at MetLife Stadium, the same venue Bon Jovi officially christened in 2010 with a four-night stretch of concerts.

 

 

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad