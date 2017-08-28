‘SNL’ Alum Bobby Moynihan to Host ‘The Muppets Take the Bowl’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Saturday Night Live” alum Bobby Moynihan will take the stage alongside the Muppets for a live performance at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 8, 9, and 10.

“The Muppets Take the Bowl” arrives ahead of the new CBS sitcom “Me, Myself & I,” which stars Moynihan. An announcement of the show promises dancing with Kermit the Frog, comedy with Fozzie Bear, and the trademark wrath of Statler & Waldorf.

“I am so wildly excited to host ‘The Muppets Take the Bowl‘ at the Hollywood Bowl,” Moynihan said. “This is a dream come true. I have been a fan of the Muppets my entire life and to be part of this live show is mind blowing. I’ve never done anything like this before… for instance, why does Gonzo want me to get in a cannon filled with tapioca? The fans are in for a treat. It’s pure Muppet magic and joy.”

“When I found out that Bobby is a fan of mine and that he has never been shot out of a cannon or dipped fully-clothed into tapioca, I knew he’d be the perfect guest star for our show,” said The Great Gonzo. “I promise that the audience — and Bobby — will be amazed, surprised and utterly stupefied by what happens on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.”

The fabulous Miss Piggy will make a musical appearance as well, while Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem will perform with legendary drummer Animal. All-new original chapters of “Pigs in Space,” “Veterinarian’s Hospital,” and “Muppet Labs” will also see their debut and Crazy Harry will kick of a spectacular fireworks finale.

“The Muppets Take the Bowl” is the Muppets’ first-ever dedicated live show. Moynihan and the Muppets will be accompanied by conductor Thomas Wilkins, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, and special celebrity guests.