Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits Certified Diamond, Vinyl Reissues Announced

Bob Seger’s “Greatest Hits” joins the rarefied group of Diamond-certified albums, marking sales of more than 10 million units in the U.S., the Recording Industry Associated of America announced along with Capitol Records and Universal Music Enterprises (UMe). Some 90 artists, including The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Prince, Led Zeppelin, and Adele have reached the milestone.

To celebrate the accomplishment, Capitol/UMe is reissuing vinyl versions of Greatest Hits, originally released in 1994, and Seger’s 1969 debut, “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man,” on June 2.

Both albums were remastered by Robert Vosgien at Capitol Studios Mastering and will be available in 150gram vinyl, in addition to other deluxe editions.

“Greatest Hits” features such classics as “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page,” “Hollywood Nights,” and “Old Time Rock And Roll.”

“Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man,” initially an independent release, became a regional hit and got the band — then known as the Bob Seger System — noticed by Capitol Records. Seger has since become Capitol’s longest-tenured solo artist.