Bob Carter, Father of Aaron and Nick Carter, Dies at 65

Bob Carter, father of singer Aaron and Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, died in Florida on Tuesday. He was 65.

Nick confirmed his father’s death Wednesday morning on Twitter, saying, “I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night.” He continued, “While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time.” A cause of death has not yet been reported.

Aaron also took to Twitter on Wednesday to grieve his father’s death, tweeting, “My heart is Completely shattered I’m in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP daddy I Love You,” including the last picture he had with his dad. And later, “I’m gonna miss you forever poppa smurf you were the coolest man ever. And super good looking pops! I’m really messed up right now.”

Bob was featured on the 2006 reality show “House of Carters,” along with Nick, Aaron, and their three other siblings Angel, Bobbie Jean, and Leslie. “House of Carters” ran for one season on E!

Bob’s death is the second tragedy to hit the family in recent years — Leslie died of a drug overdose at the age of 25 in 2012.

