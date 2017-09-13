BMG Production Music Beefs Up: Acquires AXS, Makes Two Key Hires

BMG Production Music announced today that it has acquired French independent AXS Music and hired executives to its business in France and the U.K.

AXS Music was founded in Paris by Axel von Hueck more than a decade ago to provide music for film, TV and radio licensing and currently hosts more than 50 composers. After the acquisition Von Hueck will leave the company, which will form the basis of the new BMG Production Music France. That operation will be run by Managing Director Jérôme Keff, who joins BMG after nine years at Universal Publishing Production Music France, where he was most recently marketing and business development manager.

Across the Channel, John Clifford has been named Senior Vice President of BMG Production Music U.K. A nearly 25-year veteran of the production music business, he began his career in Australia in 1993 with independent music publisher Nightlight Music before moving to Zomba Production Music Australia four years later; it evolved into Universal Production Music Australia, of which he was GM. In 2012 he relocated to London and the following year was named managing director of Universal Production Music U.K.

(Pictured above, left to right: John Clifford, Geert-Willem Koolhof, Jérôme Keff)

Both Clifford and Keff will report to BMG Production Music worldwide Managing Director Geert-Willem Koolhof, who said, “I am delighted to welcome John and Jérôme to BMG Production Music. These are senior appointments which reflect our philosophy of combining deep music expertise with a commitment to ensuring our clients get the service and music they need.”