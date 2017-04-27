BMG Promotes Keith Hauprich to U.S. General Counsel

BMG has promoted Keith Hauprich from deputy general counsel to general counsel/SVP, its most senior legal and business affairs role in North America. Based in New York, Hauprich will report to U.S. president, repertoire & marketing Zach Katz.

Hauprich has been instrumental in several recent deals in film and television music publishing, securing rights from a number of major entertainment companies, including AMC Networks, Activision/Blizzard Studios, Hasbro Studios, and, most recently, Netflix.

He also played a key legal role in BMG’s victory in its copyright infringement case against Cox Communications, winning a $25 million jury verdict and more than $8.5 million in costs and disbursements. The case has created a major precedent in the “safe harbor” defense of internet service providers and is regarded as a victory for rights holders.

“This is an incredibly well-deserved promotion,” Katz said in a statement. “In a company whose core values include fairness and transparency, the role of general counsel has a particular resonance at BMG, helping drive revenue, fighting in the corner of artists and songwriters against external threats like piracy and ensuring that we treat our clients in as equitable a way as possible.”

Hauprich formerly served as General Counsel for Cherry Lane Music Publishing Company, Inc., prior to it being acquired by BMG in April 2010, playing a significant role in executing the sale. After that, BMG named him VP, Business & Legal Affairs, then added A/V Business Development to his title in January, 2012.

Prior to joining Cherry Lane in 2000, Keith was an associate at the since-shuttered New York City law firm Rudolph & Beer LLP, co-founded by artist manager Larry Rudolph, now at Guy Oseary’s Maverick, where, along with partner Adam Leber, his clients include Britney Spears, Steven Tyler, Miley Cyrus, Avril Lavigne, and Fifth Harmony.

Hauprich graduated Saint John’s University School of Law in Jamaica, Queens, after earning a degree in Public Relations from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.