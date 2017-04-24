Blink-182, AFI-No Doubt Supergroup Dreamcar, De La Soul Set for Life Is Beautiful Fest (EXCLUSIVE)

Blink-182, Dreamcar (the collaboration featuring AFI frontman Davey Havok and Tony Kanal, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont of No Doubt), De La Soul, and Vince Staples are four of the more than 90 bands that will be joining previously announced headliners Gorillaz at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Downtown Las Vegas September 22 to 24.

The full lineup is being announced via Facebook on Tuesday, April 25, at 9:45 a.m. PST in an elaborate video that features the colorful acrobatics of Cirque Du Soleil performers, Variety has learned.

Life Is Beautiful, which was recently named Festival Of The Year by Pollstar, and drew over 130,000 attendees in 2016, is among the fastest growing festivals in America. Organizers credit the event’s diversity in entertainment offerings, including comedy, food, art, and a speaker’s component known as the “Learning Series.”

An eclectic mix of rock, electronic and hip-hop stars is represented in these four revealed acts, another calling card of the festival. Also worth noting: De La Soul and rising star Vince Staples both appear on the forthcoming Gorillaz album. “Humanz” (due out April 28), opening the door to live collaborations when the Damon Albarn-fronted cartoon group takes the stage for its top-of-the-bill set.