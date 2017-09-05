Bjork to Release New Single, ‘The Gate,’ Sept. 18

Bjork
Björk announced the release of a new single called “The Gate” on her website Monday. The song is due Sept. 18 and is described by the artist (in all lowercase, as usual) thus:

‘the gate is essentially a love song, but i say ‘love’ in a more transcendent way. vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and i think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. it’s about rediscovering love – but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word.’ – björk

The singer described her 2015 album, “Vulnicura,” as a “heartbreak album,” as it featured songs inspired by the end of her decade-plus relationship with artist Mathew Barney. The two have a daughter together, Isadora.

Björk embarked on several projects around the release of the album, including a live version and a “strings” version featuring orchestral arrangements; she performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic earlier this year. She also launched the Björk Digital virtual reality exhibit, which rendered several of the songs from the album in virtual reality videos.

 

