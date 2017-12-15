You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

British Singer Birdy Signs Publishing Deal With Warner/Chappell

Sara Law (SL Artist Management; Birdy; Mike Smith, MD, Warner/Chappell Music UK
CREDIT: Warner Music Group

Warner/Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group (WMG), has signed British singer and songwriter Birdy to a global publishing deal. Now 21, Birdy broke out at the age of 14 with a hit version of the song “Skinny Love.”

She released her debut album via Atlantic Records UK in 2011 followed by 2013’s “Fire Within” and 2016’s “Beautiful Lies,” on which she wrote or co-wrote every song. Birdy’s music has also appeared in such films as “The Fault In Our Stars,” “The Hunger Games” and “The Edge of Seventeen.”

“I started writing music when I was really young and it’s always been something I felt I had to do and I feel very lucky to be able to do it for a living,” said Birdy. “I’m currently writing for my fourth album and I’m very excited to see it start to come together.”

Added Warner/Chappell UK managing director Mike Smith: “Birdy is an incredible talent. The fact that she broke through at such a young age and has been able to hone her songwriting over the course of three albums while still only being 21 is staggering. I think there’s a lot more to come from this amazing singer-songwriter and I look forward to working with her in the years ahead.”

(Pictured, from left: Sara Law of SL Artist Management, Birdy and Mike Smith)

