Billy Joel Wears Star of David on Jacket to Protest Neo-Nazi Activity

On Monday, Billy Joel made a political statement during an encore at his concert in Madison Square Garden.

Joel donned a black jacket with a yellow Star of David on the front and back in protest of the recent neo-Nazi and white supremacist activity, referencing the stars that Jewish people were forced to wear in Germany during the Holocaust.

Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel and his ex-wives Christie Brinkley and Katie Lee voiced their support on Instagram.

Brinkley wrote, “May that star also remind you today of the gold stars pinned to the jackets of soldiers for their bravery and valor for fighting an evil so hideous even the gold stars in the sky were afraid to shine. Thank you Billy for reminding people what was …so it may never ever be again. My darling [Alexa Ray Joel] another reason to be proud of your Pop.” Alexa Rae Joel voiced her pride in her father’s New York Jewish heritage.

Joel is Jewish, was raised by Jewish parents, and stated that several of his relatives died during the Holocaust. The singer has previously said that he prefers to stay out of politics, but when asked for a comment Joel’s spokesperson said that “the only thing necessary for good people to triumph is for good men to do nothing.”

Joel also sang a duet of “Goodbye to You” with Patti Smith, accompanied by a slideshow of images of fired members of the Trump Administration.