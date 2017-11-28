Billboard Music Awards Move From ABC to NBC in Multi-Year Deal

The Billboard Music Awards are moving to NBC.

The network announced Tuesday that they have signed a multi-year deal with the show’s producers, dick clark productions, with the first NBC telecast set to air in 2018. The awards have aired on ABC since 2011. The exact date of the 2018 telecast will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ and dick clark productions to bring our mutual love of music and live programming together to showcase spectacular performances with the biggest names in music,” said Paul Telegdy, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment. “The Billboard charts have long been the industry standard of greatness, making this show the #1 destination for music artists. We couldn’t imagine better partners than dcp, who we have teamed with on our Golden Globe telecasts for many years.”

Billboard Music Awards finalists are based on key interactions with music fans, as well as album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The awards are based on a 12-month reporting period.

“Bringing together the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ and NBC is a perfect partnership,” said Mike Mahan, president of dick clark productions. “We believe that pairing NBC’s enormous music and TV platform with the authority and legacy of the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ will be an extraordinarily powerful combination. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.