Drake, Beyoncé, and Twenty One Pilots Basically Swept the Billboard Music Awards (Updating)

Drake, Beyoncé, and Twenty One Pilots Basically Swept the Billboard Music Awards

Beyonce Drake Billboard Music Awards
Mike Nelson/EPA/KCR/REX/Shutterstock

The Billboard Music Awards aired Sunday night on ABC, honoring the top-charting artists from 2016-17. However, the night was pretty much just a chance for hosts Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens to celebrate the holy trinity of radio: Drake, Beyoncé, and Twenty One Pilots.

Before the live event even began, Drake had already won ten of his 22 categories — 13 wins and he bests Adele’s record for most wins in a single night. He eventually went on to win best male artist and top Billboard 200 album during the broadcast. An (understandably) absent Beyoncé was named best female artist, best R&B artist, and best touring artist, while Twenty One Pilots was selected as best duo/group and top radio artist, just to name a few.

Other noteworthy wins included The Chainsmokers as top dance/electronic artist and top Hot 100 song with Halsey, Florida Georgia Line as top country song, and “Hamilton: An American Musical” as top soundtrack/cast album.

A complete list of 2017 BBMA winners can be found below. (Winners in bold)

Top artist:
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd

Top new artist:
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn

Billboard chart achievement award presented by Xfinity:
Luke Bryan
Nicki Minaj
The Chainsmokers
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots

Top male artist:
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

Top female artist:
Adele
Beyoncé
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia

Top duo/group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses
Twenty One Pilots

Top Billboard 200 artist:
Beyoncé
Drake
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 artist:
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd

Top song sales artist:
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots

Top radio songs artist:
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots

Top streaming songs artist:
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots

Top social artist:
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes

Top touring artist:
Justin Bieber
Beyoncé
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B artist:
Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd

Top R&B tour:
Beyoncé
Lionel Richie
Rihanna

Top rap artist:
J. Cole
Desiigner
Drake 
Future
Rae Sremmurd

Top rap tour
Drake
Future
Kanye West

Top country artist:
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean

Top country tour:
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Dixie Chicks

Top rock artist:
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors

Top rock tour:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin artist:
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam

Top dance/electronic artist:
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian artist:
Lauren Daigle
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & the Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin

Top gospel artist:
Jekalyn Carr
Kirk Franklin
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker

Top Billboard 200 album:
Beyoncé — “Lemonade”
Drake — “Views”
Rihanna — “Anti”
Twenty One Pilots — “Blurryface”
The Weeknd — “Starboy”

Top soundtrack/cast album:
“Hamilton: An American Musical”
“Moana”
“Purple Rain”
“Suicide Squad: The Album”
“Trolls”

Top R&B album:
Beyoncé — “Lemonade”
Bruno Mars — “24K Magic”
Frank Ocean — “Blonde”
Rihanna — “Anti”
The Weeknd — “Starboy”

Top rap album:
J. Cole — “4 Your Eyez Only”
Drake — “Views”
Kevin Gates — “Isla”
DJ Khaled — “Major Key”
A Tribe Called Quest — “We Got It From Here… Thank You for Your Service”

Top country album:
Jason Aldean — “They Don’t Know”
Florida Georgia Line — “Dig Your Roots”
Blake Shelton — “If I’m Honest”
Chris Stapleton — “Traveller”
Keith Urban — “Ripcord”

Top rock album:
The Lumineers — “Cleopatra”
Metallica — “Hardwired… to Self Destruct”
Radiohead — “A Moon Shaped Pool”
Red Hot Chili Peppers — “The Getaway”
Twenty One Pilots — “Blurryface”

Top Latin album:
J Balvin — “Energia”
CNCO — “Primera Cita”
Juan Gabriel — “Los Duo 2”
Juan Gabriel — ” Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes”
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho — “Recuerden Mi Estilo”

Top dance/electronic album:
The Chainsmokers — “Bouquet”
The Chainsmokers — “Collage”
Flume — “Skin”
Kygo — “Cloud Nine”
Lindsey Stirling — “Brave Enough”

Top Christian album:
Casting Crowns — “The Very Next Thing”
Lauren Daigle — “How Can It Be
Joey + Rory — “Hymns”
Hillary Scott & The Family — “Love Remains”
Skillet — “Unleashed”

Top gospel album:
Tamela Mann — “One Way”
Kirk Franklin — “Losing My Religion”
Travis Greene — “The Hill”
Tasha Cobbs — “One Place: Live”
Hezekiah Walker — ” Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2″

Top Hot 100 song:
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer”
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya — “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla — “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake — “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots — “Heathens”

Top selling song:
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer”
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya — “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla — “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake — “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots — “Heathens”

Top radio song:
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer”
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya — “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla — “One Dance”
Sia feat. Sean Paul — “Cheap Thrills”
Justin Timberlake — “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Top streaming song (audio):
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer”
Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla — “One Dance”
D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty — “Broccoli”
Rihanna — “Needed Me”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk — “Starboy”

Top streaming song (video):
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer”
Desiigner — “Panda”
Zay Hilfigerr and Zayion McCall — “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles”
Twenty One Pilots — “Heathens”

Top collaboration:
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer”
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya — “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake feat. WizKid, and Kyla — “One Dance”
Sia feat. Sean Paul — “Cheap Thrills”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk — “Starboy”

Top R&B song:
Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla — “One Dance” 
Bruno Mars — “24K Magic”
Rihanna — “Needed Me”
Rihanna feat. Drake — “Work”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk — “Starboy”

Top R&B collaboration:
Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla — “One Dance”
PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake — “Come And See Me”
Rihanna feat. Drake — “Work”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk — “I Feel It Coming”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk — “Starboy”

Top rap song:
Desiigner — “Panda”
Drake — “Fake Love”
D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty — “Broccoli”
Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles”

Top rap collaboration:
D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty — “Broccoli”
Zay Hilfigerr and Zayion McCall — “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello — “Bad Things”
Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles” 

Top country song:
Kenny Chesney feat. Pink — “Setting The World On Fire”
Florida Georgia Line — “H.O.L.Y.”
Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw — “May We All”
Little Big Town — “Better Man”
Keith Urban — “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top country collaboration:
Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King — “Different For Girls”
Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”
Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens — “Kill A Word”
Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw — “May We All”
Chris Young feat. Vince Gill — “Sober Saturday Night”

Top rock song:
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Imagine Dragons with Logic and Ty Dolla $ign feat. X Ambassadors — “Sucker For Pain”
Twenty One Pilots — “Heathens”
Twenty One Pilots — “Ride”
Twenty One Pilots — “Stressed Out”
X Ambassadors — “Unsteady”

Top Latin song:
Daddy Yankee — “Shaky Shaky”
Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin — “Duele El Corazon”
Nicky Jam — “Hasta El Amanecer”
Shakira feat. Maluma — “Chantaje”
Carlos Vives and Shakira — “La Bicicleta”

Top dance/electronic song:
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer”
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya — “Don’t Let Me Down”
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna — “This Is What You Came For”
Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber, and MØ — “Cold Water”
DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber — “Let Me Love You”

Top Christian song:
Lauren Daigle — “Trust In You”
Hillary Scott and The Family — “Thy Will”
Skillet — “Feel Invincible”
Ryan Stevenson feat. GabeReal — “Eye Of The Storm”
Zach Williams — “Chain Breaker”

Top gospel song:
Jekalyn Carr — “You’re Bigger”
Tasha Cobbs — feat. Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”
Kirk Franklin — “Wanna Be Happy??”
Travis Greene — “Made A Way”
Hezekiah Walker — “Better”

