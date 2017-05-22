Drake, Beyoncé, and Twenty One Pilots Basically Swept the Billboard Music Awards (Updating)

The Billboard Music Awards aired Sunday night on ABC, honoring the top-charting artists from 2016-17. However, the night was pretty much just a chance for hosts Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens to celebrate the holy trinity of radio: Drake, Beyoncé, and Twenty One Pilots.

Before the live event even began, Drake had already won ten of his 22 categories — 13 wins and he bests Adele’s record for most wins in a single night. He eventually went on to win best male artist and top Billboard 200 album during the broadcast. An (understandably) absent Beyoncé was named best female artist, best R&B artist, and best touring artist, while Twenty One Pilots was selected as best duo/group and top radio artist, just to name a few.

Other noteworthy wins included The Chainsmokers as top dance/electronic artist and top Hot 100 song with Halsey, Florida Georgia Line as top country song, and “Hamilton: An American Musical” as top soundtrack/cast album.

A complete list of 2017 BBMA winners can be found below. (Winners in bold)

Top artist:

Adele

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top new artist:

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn

Billboard chart achievement award presented by Xfinity:

Luke Bryan

Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots

Top male artist:

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top female artist:

Adele

Beyoncé

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top duo/group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Top Billboard 200 artist:

Beyoncé

Drake

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 artist:

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top song sales artist:

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top radio songs artist:

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top streaming songs artist:

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top social artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top touring artist:

Justin Bieber

Beyoncé

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B artist:

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B tour:

Beyoncé

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top rap artist:

J. Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top rap tour

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top country artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top country tour:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

Top rock artist:

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Top rock tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin artist:

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top dance/electronic artist:

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian artist:

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & the Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top gospel artist:

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Top Billboard 200 album:

Beyoncé — “Lemonade”

Drake — “Views”

Rihanna — “Anti”

Twenty One Pilots — “Blurryface”

The Weeknd — “Starboy”

Top soundtrack/cast album:

“Hamilton: An American Musical”

“Moana”

“Purple Rain”

“Suicide Squad: The Album”

“Trolls”

Top R&B album:

Beyoncé — “Lemonade”

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic”

Frank Ocean — “Blonde”

Rihanna — “Anti”

The Weeknd — “Starboy”

Top rap album:

J. Cole — “4 Your Eyez Only”

Drake — “Views”

Kevin Gates — “Isla”

DJ Khaled — “Major Key”

A Tribe Called Quest — “We Got It From Here… Thank You for Your Service”

Top country album:

Jason Aldean — “They Don’t Know”

Florida Georgia Line — “Dig Your Roots”

Blake Shelton — “If I’m Honest”

Chris Stapleton — “Traveller”

Keith Urban — “Ripcord”

Top rock album:

The Lumineers — “Cleopatra”

Metallica — “Hardwired… to Self Destruct”

Radiohead — “A Moon Shaped Pool”

Red Hot Chili Peppers — “The Getaway”

Twenty One Pilots — “Blurryface”

Top Latin album:

J Balvin — “Energia”

CNCO — “Primera Cita”

Juan Gabriel — “Los Duo 2”

Juan Gabriel — ” Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes”

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho — “Recuerden Mi Estilo”

Top dance/electronic album:

The Chainsmokers — “Bouquet”

The Chainsmokers — “Collage”

Flume — “Skin”

Kygo — “Cloud Nine”

Lindsey Stirling — “Brave Enough”

Top Christian album:

Casting Crowns — “The Very Next Thing”

Lauren Daigle — “How Can It Be

Joey + Rory — “Hymns”

Hillary Scott & The Family — “Love Remains”

Skillet — “Unleashed”

Top gospel album:

Tamela Mann — “One Way”

Kirk Franklin — “Losing My Religion”

Travis Greene — “The Hill”

Tasha Cobbs — “One Place: Live”

Hezekiah Walker — ” Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2″

Top Hot 100 song:

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer”

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya — “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla — “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake — “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots — “Heathens”

Top selling song:

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer”

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya — “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla — “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake — “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots — “Heathens”

Top radio song:

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer”

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya — “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla — “One Dance”

Sia feat. Sean Paul — “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake — “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Top streaming song (audio):

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer”

Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla — “One Dance”

D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty — “Broccoli”

Rihanna — “Needed Me”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk — “Starboy”

Top streaming song (video):

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer”

Desiigner — “Panda”

Zay Hilfigerr and Zayion McCall — “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots — “Heathens”

Top collaboration:

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer”

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya — “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake feat. WizKid, and Kyla — “One Dance”

Sia feat. Sean Paul — “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk — “Starboy”

Top R&B song:

Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla — “One Dance”

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic”

Rihanna — “Needed Me”

Rihanna feat. Drake — “Work”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk — “Starboy”

Top R&B collaboration:

Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla — “One Dance”

PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake — “Come And See Me”

Rihanna feat. Drake — “Work”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk — “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk — “Starboy”

Top rap song:

Desiigner — “Panda”

Drake — “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty — “Broccoli”

Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles”

Top rap collaboration:

D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty — “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerr and Zayion McCall — “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello — “Bad Things”

Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles”

Top country song:

Kenny Chesney feat. Pink — “Setting The World On Fire”

Florida Georgia Line — “H.O.L.Y.”

Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw — “May We All”

Little Big Town — “Better Man”

Keith Urban — “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top country collaboration:

Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King — “Different For Girls”

Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens — “Kill A Word”

Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw — “May We All”

Chris Young feat. Vince Gill — “Sober Saturday Night”

Top rock song:

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Imagine Dragons with Logic and Ty Dolla $ign feat. X Ambassadors — “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots — “Heathens”

Twenty One Pilots — “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots — “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors — “Unsteady”

Top Latin song:

Daddy Yankee — “Shaky Shaky”

Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin — “Duele El Corazon”

Nicky Jam — “Hasta El Amanecer”

Shakira feat. Maluma — “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives and Shakira — “La Bicicleta”

Top dance/electronic song:

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer”

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya — “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna — “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber, and MØ — “Cold Water”

DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber — “Let Me Love You”

Top Christian song:

Lauren Daigle — “Trust In You”

Hillary Scott and The Family — “Thy Will”

Skillet — “Feel Invincible”

Ryan Stevenson feat. GabeReal — “Eye Of The Storm”

Zach Williams — “Chain Breaker”

Top gospel song:

Jekalyn Carr — “You’re Bigger”

Tasha Cobbs — feat. Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”

Kirk Franklin — “Wanna Be Happy??”

Travis Greene — “Made A Way”

Hezekiah Walker — “Better”