Drake, Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion Among Billboard Music Awards Performers

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced the first round of performers for 2017’s Billboard Music Awards in a video released on Monday.

The ceremony will feature performances from music heavy hitters like Drake, Bruno Mars, Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Florida Georgia Line, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, Nicki Minaj, and Camila Cabello.

The awards show, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will air on May 21 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC. Last year’s performers included Britney Spears, Shawn Mendes, Troye Sivan, Lukas Graham, Demi Lovato, DNCE, Kesha, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande.

Rapper Drake and EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers lead the pack this year with 22 nominations each. Twenty One Pilots follows with 17 nods, Rihanna with 14, The Weeknd with 13, and Beyonce with eight. Check out the full nominees list here.

Drake, The Chainsmokers, Twenty One Pilots, Rihanna, The Weeknd, and Beyonce will all compete for top artist, along with Adele, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Shawn Mendes.

Billboard began the awards show in 1990, and the ceremony was held annually until it ceased production in 2006. This is the seventh iteration of the awards since its revival in 2011.

More performers for 2017’s show will be announced in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.