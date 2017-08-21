‘Imma Let You Finish’: Kanye West, Taylor Swift, and the Biggest Beefs in MTV VMAs History

As rumors circulate about a possible Katy Perry-Taylor Swift reconciliation at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, it’s worth noting how many beefs have been instigated or squashed at the annual event. From Eminem versus Moby in 2002, to Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus in 2015, who needs therapy when there’s the VMAs? Below is a rundown of the beefiest moments in MTV VMA history, which includes multiple appearances by Ms. Swift.

Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj (2015)

What began as a Twitter feud between Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj culminated with the rapper calling out Cyrus for comments she had made in reference to not being nominated for video of the year. “And now, back to this b— who had a lot to say about me in the press. Miley, what’s good?” Minaj prodded while accepting the award for best hip-hop video. Cyrus quickly defended herself saying, “Hey, we’re all in this industry, we all do interviews, and we all know how they manipulate. Nicki, congratulations.”

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles (2013)

In Swift’s less-memorable VMA drama, while accepting an award for “I Knew You Were Trouble,” she delivered a less-than-subtle punch at Harry Styles when she thanked “the person who inspired this song, who knows exactly who he is.” Later during the broadcast, Swift was seen mumbling, ‘Shut the f— up,’ when the members of One Direction presented on stage.

P. Diddy and J Cole (2013)

I usually don't address rumors but I got too much respect for my bro @JColeNC. We are friends. We just yell in public sometimes LOL #Fam — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) August 26, 2013

While the details are hazy, one clear feud came from a VMA after party in New York, where P. Diddy and J. Cole stirred up drama. It never became clear what exactly happened between the two, but after their disagreement, Diddy tweeted, “I usually don’t address rumors but I got too much respect for my bro [J. Cole]. We are friends. We just yell in public sometimes LOL #fam.”

Kid Rock and Tommy Lee (2007)

While Alicia Keys performed “No One,” Pamela Anderson’s exes — Tommy Lee and Kid Rock — got in an altercation that turned physical. Kid Rock ended up with a citation for misdemeanor battery.

Taylor Swift and Kanye West (2009)

In an event that needs no introduction, West and Swift sparked a seemingly eternal feud in 2009 when West rushed the stage after Taylor Swift won best female video for “You Belong with Me.” Before Swift was able to start her speech, he grabbed the mic to defend Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” video. West’s now-immortal words went something like, “Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you. Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.”

Russell Brand and the Jonas Brothers (2008)

When he hosted in 2008, Brand took some jabs at the boy band for their decision to wear purity rings. He went on to explain to the audience who Jonas Brothers are: “Jonas Brothers is a pop group made up of young men who deliberately don’t have sex with their fans,” he started. “Now that pisses me off! That is like Superman deciding not to fly and instead just getting a bus everywhere. That is not what Jesus wants.”

Fat Joe and 50 Cent (2005)

After a long-winded history of beef, Fat Joe was presenting onstage when he quipped, “I feel safe with all the police protection — courtesy of G-Unit.” Later during his performance, 50 Cent shot back, calling Fat Joe a “pu–y.”

Moby and Eminem (2002)

At the 2001 Grammy awards, Moby called Eminem’s music racist, homophobic, and misogynist. Eminem fired back in his song “Without Me,” with the verse “And Moby? You can get stomped by Obie/ You 36-year-old baldheaded fag, blow me!/ You don’t know me, you’re too old, let go/ It’s over, nobody listens to techno.” Eminem performed the hit at the 2002 VMAs, to which Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog brought up to Moby, “Poor Moby. How could Eminem call you a 36-year-old bald-headed f—? First of all, you’re 35!” The video cut to Eminem, who was visibly irked. He had his chance to respond while accepting the award for best male video. “That little Moby girl threw me out of my zone for a minute,” Eminem said during his speech over a chorus of boos. “Keep booing, little girl. I will hit a man with glasses.”