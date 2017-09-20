Beyonce-Zex ‘Lemonade’ Vinyl Mis-Pressings Listed on Auction Sites for Hundreds of Dollars

It was only a matter of time.

As news spread Monday about the snafu at a German pressing plant that resulted in an undisclosed number of vinyl copies of Beyonce’s “Lemonade” accidentally containing music by Canadian punk band Zex, people began checking their copies (or quickly ordering new ones). And sure enough, just hours after the stories hit, copies of the album began hitting the auction market.

The most ambitious seller posted their copy on Discogs.com late Tuesday for £1000, although it had been removed at press time.

On eBay, two less-optimistic sellers posted copies for sale: one British seller listed a copy for $674.77 (0 bids, despite the promise “Mine is the actual copy that has gone viral all over the world”), while one in Belgium can be yours for just $227.60 (33 bids!).

In a complicated twist on the story, Zex was dropped from its label, Magic Bullet Records, amid sexual-assault allegations not long after news of the mispressings broke, according to Pitchfork; the band has denied the accusations.

The albums in question are yellow-vinyl pressings of Beyonce’s latest with the first five songs from the female-fronted Canadian punk band Zex’s latest album, “Uphill Battle,” on side A, instead of side A of “Lemonade.”

On Tuesday, Columbia, Beyonce’s label, issued a statement addressing the matter: “Due to human error at the Celebrate Records plant in Germany, which Sony uses to manufacture vinyl, a small amount of the European run of the Beyoncé “Lemonade” vinyl included music from Canadian punk band, ZEX, on Side A. Beyoncé and ZEX were not aware of or responsible for the mispress. Fans who purchased the vinyl will be refunded and given a replacement copy. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.”