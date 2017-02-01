Beyonce has announced her second pregnancy as only Queen Bey could … with an epic Instagram photo.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” the Grammy winner captioned an Instagram shot on Wednesday. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The “Single Ladies” singer — clad in lingerie and a veil, and kneeling in front of a large flower wreath — cradles her baby bump in the colorful photo. She famously announced her last pregnancy at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. She unbuttoned her sequinned tuxedo jacket at the end of her performance of “Love on Top,” (literally) dropped her mic, and rubbed her belly.

The above photo generated more than 1.2 million likes on Instagram within 30 minutes. Another pop star , Selena Gomez, currently holds the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram, with 6.3 million-plus.

The songstress will likely make her first red carpet appearance following the announcement at the Grammys on Feb. 12, where she’s nominated for nine awards. She’s slated to headline Coachella in April.

Beyonce, 35, and husband Jay Z, 47, wed in 2008 and are also the parents of 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.