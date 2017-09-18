Beyonce ‘Lemonade’ Vinyl Accidentally Pressed With Songs by Canadian Punk Band

All kinds of things can go wrong at a vinyl or CD pressing plant — one guy who worked at a factory in North Carolina leaked literally hundreds of albums during the 1990s. Less scandalous problems occur when side A gets pressed onto side B, or when a staffer grabs the wrong tape or file — many wrong takes or mixes have been pressed onto albums — or even a tape or file by the wrong artist (we own a 7” that is supposed to be The Jam’s “Start!” but instead plays the Village People’s “You Can’t Stop the Music”).

The latter case happened recently with the yellow-vinyl pressing of Beyonce’s “Lemonade,” which features the first five songs from the female-fronted Canadian punk band Zex’s latest album, “Uphill Battle,” instead of side A of “Lemonade.”

The band posted about the mixup on its Facebook page:

A few hours later, Beyonce’s label, Columbia, released the following statement:

“Due to human error at the Celebrate Records plant in Germany, which Sony uses to manufacture vinyl, a small amount of the European run of the Beyoncé “Lemonade” vinyl included music from Canadian punk band, ZEX, on Side A. Beyoncé and ZEX were not aware of or responsible for the mispress. Fans who purchased the vinyl will be refunded and given a replacement copy.   We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.”

The silver lining? Imagining people’s faces when they fired up the turntable and instead of Queen Bey’s dulcet tones on “Pray You Catch Me” instead hear…

 

 

 

