Beyonce Announces $300 ‘Lemonade’ Box Set

Lemonade Beyonce
YouTube screenshot

It’s been a little more than a year since Beyonce’s “Lemonade” album had its surprise release on April 23, 2016, following an HBO special that featured videos for every track on the record.

Now, Queen Bey has assembled “The How to Make Lemonade Box Set,” described as a “momentous tome and comprehensive look” at her “’Lemonade’ journey.”

Related

Lemonade Beyonce

Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Was the World’s Best-Selling Album in 2016

Selling for $299.99 in a limited edition of 2,500 copies, the set will offer “unprecedented insight” into the making of the album, with a numbered, collector’s, 600-page coffee table book, a first pressing of the double-vinyl LP, and assorted audio and visual album downloads.  The vinyl discs come in a lemon color

The hardcover book includes hundreds of new photos from the making of “Lemonade,” and shows the inspiration and themes behind some of the film’s most “provocative and cryptic” moments. The foreword is written by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson with poetry by Warsan Shire. Beyonce’s personal writing and lyrics are interwoven throughout the book.

The box set and the vinyl release can be pre-ordered now, and will be shipped sometime this summer.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad