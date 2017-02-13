Beyonce is already a winner at the 2017 Grammy Awards, taking best music video for the politically charged “Formation,” but she won’t be making Grammy history this year, at least not in the win column.

With a stunning nine nominations for her visual album, “Lemonade,” Beyonce had a chance to break or at least tie two major Grammy records: most trophies in a single night — Michael Jackson (1984) and Santana (2000) both scored eight Grammys each — as well as the record for most all-time Grammy wins by a female artist. Alison Krauss currently owns the record with 27 wins; Beyonce now has 21 wins.

During Sunday’s pre-telecast ceremony, the 35-year-old Knowles got off to a rocky start, losing four of her first five categories: best rap/sung collaboration to Drake for “Hotline Bling,” best pop solo performance to Adele for “Hello,” best rock performance to the late David Bowie, and best music film to Ron Howard’s Beatles doc “Eight Days a Week.”

Beyonce’s previous Grammy high was six wins in 2010, which is tied for third in Grammy history.

Despite her early losses, Beyonce could wind up atop the 70th annual awards — she’s nominated for three of the Grammys’ top four honors: best album, record of the year, and song of the year, much like her popular counterpart Adele. Both artists had extraordinary years in terms of album sales and successful global tours.

Beyonce, who currently holds the Grammy record of most nominations by a female artist with 62, also became the first artist to earn nominations in the pop, rock, R&B, and rap categories in the same year.

Behind Beyonce are Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West, who scored eight nominations each.

The 70th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, will be televised live at 8 p.m. EST/PST on CBS.