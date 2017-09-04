Jay-Z Leads Crowd in Singing Happy Birthday to Beyonce

Bey Day celebrations started early this year.

Jay-Z used part of his set during Sunday’s Made in America music festival, to lead the crowd in singing a birthday song to his wife, Beyonce. The superstar turns 36 on Monday, Sept. 4.

Footage of Jay-Z on the stage was captured on video from the crowd and posted to social media. Beyonce was also caught on tape smiling from the audience, and dancing along.

Jay is currently on the festival circuit promoting his new album “4:44,” which debuted in late June. Beyonce recently earned two Grammys for her latest release, “Lemonade.”

The high-profile couple is perpetually in the news. Beyonce recently gave birth to twins, named Rumi and Sir. The twins also have an older sister, Blue Ivy, who was born in 2012. The couple also recently made an off-market deal on a massive Bel Air compound for $88 million.

Following the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Harvey, Beyonce, a Houston native, pledged to help through her enterprise BeyGood. “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” she told the Houston Chronicle.

To help celebrate Beyonce’s birthday, her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, also posted a message. “36 years ago God chose me out of all the women in the world to be your mother,” she wrote, “How blessed could I be?”

Watch a video taped from the crowd below:

See Beyonce’s reaction: