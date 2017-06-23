BET and One Church LA Team Up Sunday for ‘Celebration of Gospel Live’

On Sunday during BET Awards Weekend, One Church LA and BET join forces to launch Celebration of Gospel Live on the main stage of BETX in and near the Los Angeles Convention Center. A city-wide gospel experience, the four-hour event brings praise and worship to the BET Experience. Doors open at 10:45am, and the event begins at 11:15am.

Hosted by One Church LA husband-and-wife pastors Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts, the four-hour-long event features performances from Major, Tasha Cobbs, Jonathan McReynolds, Mali Music, and Israel Houghton. In addition, One Church LA dance ministry “One Movement” will present a special presentation choreographed by A-list choreographer, TV personality, director, singer, actress, dancer, and congregation member Laurieann Gibson, who has worked with Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and others.

About Celebration of Gospel Live, Touré comments, “We’re very thankful to BET for granting One Church LA an unbelievable platform to share our message during BET Weekend. We’re making the most of this incredible opportunity with an unforgettable experience. ”

