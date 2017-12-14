Epic Records EVP Benny Pough Departs for Roc Nation

Benny Pough is leaving his post as executive VP of Epic Records for a senior position at Roc Nation, Variety has confirmed. Pough, who will be president of Roc Nation Records, according to sources,had led the Epic Urban team to great success since arriving at the company in 2012, with the label notching five top 5 hits this year, including songs by DJ Khaled, French Montana, Travis Scott and Future. For his work with those artists, Pough was recognized as one of Variety‘s 2017 Hitmakers.

Roc Nation, the full-service entertainment company founded by Jay-Z in 2008, is home to such management clients as Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Jaden Smith and recently added Mariah Carey to the roster. The firm also represents Yo Gotti, who, along with Future, was signed to Epic by Pough.

Prior to his five-year run at Sony Music, Pough was senior VP of urban promotion at Universal Music Group’s Island Def Jam where he was involved in breaking Justin Bieber and Kanye West, among others. Pough joined IDJ in 2004, the same year Jay-Z was named president of the label. He began his career at Motown Records.

Variety has reached out to Roc Nation for comment.