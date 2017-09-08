‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Tony Winner Ben Platt Signs With Atlantic Records

Ben Platt Tonys
Ben Platt, the Tony-winning star of Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” has signed a record deal with Atlantic Records to release his debut album.

Platt, who’s been in films including “Pitch Perfect,” “Ricki and the Flash” and “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” found a breakout role in stage musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” playing the title character in the show’s premiere at Washington, D.C.’s Arena Stage in 2015, then at Off Broadway’s Second Stage last year prior to the show’s Broadway opening. The story of an awkward, anxious teen who lets a lie spiral out of control, “Dear Evan Hansen” has connected in a major way with young audiences, along the way earning Platt a robust and avid fanbase as well as the trophy for lead actor in a musical at the 2017 Tony Awards.

Platt will record original songs for his debut album. “It has been a longtime dream to create original music,” he said in a statement. “I am so excited to be working on this debut album and even more excited for the day I can share it with the world.”

Atlantic Records released the original Broadway cast recording of “Dear Evan Hansen” earlier this year, and the title debuted on the Billboard 200 at #8, the highest debut of a cast album since 1961.

No release timeline for Platt’s debut record has been yet. The actor exits “Dear Evan Hansen” Nov. 19; he’ll make an appearance on NBC’s “Will & Grace” this fall.

 



