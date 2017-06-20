The Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb Opens Up About Childhood Abuse Attempt

The Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb has revealed in a recent interview with the Radio Times that he was a victim of attempted molestation as a child.

The last surviving member of the 1960s-70s disco-pop group had been speaking about his life, and questioned whether he should be bringing up the event so many years later. “I’ve never said this before, Jesus Christ, should I be saying it now? But there was a moment in time when a man tried to molest me when I was about four years old. He didn’t touch me, but other things happened, and happened to other kids,” he said.

According to Gibb, the man was arrested and Gibb was interviewed by the police. “Four years old and a policeman on your bed at four in the morning, interviewing you,” he said. “If that doesn’t teach you about life, nothing does. But it’s vivid for me still. I’ve never told anybody.”

Gibb was born on the Isle of Man in the U.K. and lived there until he began attending school, at which time his family moved to Manchester. The Bee Gees was comprised of Gibb and his two brothers, twins Maurice and Robin. Maurice died unexpectedly in 2003 from complications of a twisted intestine, and Robin died nine years later in 2012 after his health declined due to similar problems.

Gibb, who is 70, will be performing alone at Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, England, on the Pyramid Stage June 25, during its “legends” slot.