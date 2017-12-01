Beck to Headline NorthSide 2018 Festival (Exclusive)

Beck will headline the NorthSide 2018 festival in Denmark this summer, joining a stacked lineup that also includes Björk, Queens Of The Stone Age, The National, Tyler The Creator and Father John Misty. The festival takes place in Aarhus, Denmark, between the 7th and 9th of June.

Beck is touring in support of his 13th studio album “Colors.” It follows “Morning Phase,” which won the Grammy for album of the year over Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Pharrell Williams in 2015.

“We are very excited to see Beck return to NorthSide — he’s the David Bowie of my generation,” festival rep John Fogde said. “Next year’s lineup could be our best ever.”

NorthSide — which is not to be confused with the annual Northside conference and festival in Brooklyn — is set in Denmark’s second-largest city and European Capital of Culture, is expected to draw more than 40,000 fans. NorthSide prides itself on being a 100% organic festival and won the Greener Festival award for dedication to sustainability.

The 2017 event was headlined by Radiohead, The Prodigy and Frank Ocean, as part of a brief eight-date tour promoting his “Blonde” album.