You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beck to Headline NorthSide 2018 Festival (Exclusive)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beck
CREDIT: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group

Beck will headline the NorthSide 2018 festival in Denmark this summer, joining a stacked lineup that also includes Björk, Queens Of The Stone Age, The National, Tyler The Creator and Father John Misty. The festival takes place in Aarhus, Denmark, between the 7th and 9th of June.

Beck is touring in support of his 13th studio album “Colors.” It follows “Morning Phase,” which won the Grammy for album of the year over Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Pharrell Williams in 2015.

“We are very excited to see Beck return to NorthSide — he’s the David Bowie of my generation,” festival rep John Fogde said. “Next year’s lineup could be our best ever.”

NorthSide — which is not to be confused with the annual Northside conference and festival in Brooklyn — is set in Denmark’s second-largest city and European Capital of Culture, is expected to draw more than 40,000 fans. NorthSide prides itself on being a 100% organic festival and won the Greener Festival award for dedication to sustainability.

The 2017 event was headlined by Radiohead, The Prodigy and Frank Ocean, as part of a brief eight-date tour promoting his “Blonde” album.

 

More Music

  • Beck

    Beck to Headline NorthSide 2018 Festival (Exclusive)

    Beck will headline the NorthSide 2018 festival in Denmark this summer, joining a stacked lineup that also includes Björk, Queens Of The Stone Age, The National, Tyler The Creator and Father John Misty. The festival takes place in Aarhus, Denmark, between the 7th and 9th of June. Beck is touring in support of his 13th […]

  • U2

    Album Review: U2's 'Songs of Experience'

    Beck will headline the NorthSide 2018 festival in Denmark this summer, joining a stacked lineup that also includes Björk, Queens Of The Stone Age, The National, Tyler The Creator and Father John Misty. The festival takes place in Aarhus, Denmark, between the 7th and 9th of June. Beck is touring in support of his 13th […]

  • Beyonce Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran and Beyonce Release 'Perfect' Duet (Listen)

    Beck will headline the NorthSide 2018 festival in Denmark this summer, joining a stacked lineup that also includes Björk, Queens Of The Stone Age, The National, Tyler The Creator and Father John Misty. The festival takes place in Aarhus, Denmark, between the 7th and 9th of June. Beck is touring in support of his 13th […]

  • Ralph Garman

    Ralph Garman Leaves KROQ 'Kevin & Bean Show' After 18 Years

    Beck will headline the NorthSide 2018 festival in Denmark this summer, joining a stacked lineup that also includes Björk, Queens Of The Stone Age, The National, Tyler The Creator and Father John Misty. The festival takes place in Aarhus, Denmark, between the 7th and 9th of June. Beck is touring in support of his 13th […]

  • Taylor Swift Reputation

    Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ to Hit Streaming Services Friday

    Beck will headline the NorthSide 2018 festival in Denmark this summer, joining a stacked lineup that also includes Björk, Queens Of The Stone Age, The National, Tyler The Creator and Father John Misty. The festival takes place in Aarhus, Denmark, between the 7th and 9th of June. Beck is touring in support of his 13th […]

  • Beyonce Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran Confirms 'Perfect' Collaboration With Beyonce

    Beck will headline the NorthSide 2018 festival in Denmark this summer, joining a stacked lineup that also includes Björk, Queens Of The Stone Age, The National, Tyler The Creator and Father John Misty. The festival takes place in Aarhus, Denmark, between the 7th and 9th of June. Beck is touring in support of his 13th […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad