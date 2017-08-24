Beck Announces New Album ‘Colors,’ Drops New Song ‘Dear Life’ (Listen)

Beck’s 13th album “Colors” has been confirmed for an October 13 release on Capitol Records, the company announced today. The newest advance taste of the album is the piano-driven “Dear Life,” available instantly with pre-orders placed at http://beck.to/colors and subject of a lyric video directed by Jimmy Turrell, Laura Gorun and Brook Linder and featuring animation by Drew Tyndell and Rhiannon Tyndell.

The album is Beck’s first full-length since 2014’s “Morning Phase” (which won the Grammy for Album of the Year, as well as Best Rock Album) and has been preceded by two singles before today’s: “Dreams” and “Wow.” “Colors” will be available in a limited edition deluxe vinyl format featuring two 180g 45rpm red vinyl LPs in a special die-cut gatefold package, with a customizable color transparency cover and 24-page booklet, which is available for pre-order now.

“Colors” was produced by Greg Kurstin and Beck, with the exception of “Wow” produced by Beck and Cole M.G.N., and “Fix Me” produced by Beck. The album was mixed by Serban Ghenea, except “Dreams” and “Up All Night,” which were mixed by Greg Kurstin and Beck.

Beck is currently on a headlining tour and will connect with U2 for several dates in September (dates below).

The complete track listing for the album is:

Colors

7th Heaven

I’m So Free

Dear Life

No Distraction

Dreams

Wow

Up All Night

Square One

Fix Me

BECK

On Tour:

8/24/17 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum

8/25/17 – Redmond WA – Marymoor Park

8/27/17 – Portland, OR – Musicfest NW

9/03/17- Detroit, MI – Ford Field *

9/05/17 – Buffalo, NY – New Era Field *

9/08/17 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium *

9/09/17 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

9/10/17 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium *

9/12/17 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium *

9/14/17 – New Orleans, LA – Mercedez-Benz Superdome*

9/16/17 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center *

9/19/17 – Glendale, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium*

9/22/17 – San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium *