Ultra High-Fidelity Listening Events for The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Taking Place Today

Today, Dolby Laboratories and Universal Music Group will present special listening events for The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” remixed in Dolby Atmos at Abbey Road Studios in London, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary album. The listening events will take place today — Thursday, June 1 — at select cinemas in the United States and Canada (listed below).

Fans will be able to experience the album during these one-day-only events in Dolby Atmos, a sound technology that places and moves sound all around the audience, including overhead, aiming to immerse the audience in the music. The Dolby Atmos mix has been created by Grammy Award-winning producers Giles Martin — son of George Martin, The Beatles’ original producer — and Abbey Road Studios senior engineer Sam Okell in collaboration with Academy Award-winning re-recording mixer Chris Jenkins.

“The remixing of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in Dolby Atmos marks a significant milestone for the technology,” said Curt Behlmer, SVP of Content Solutions and Industry Relations at Dolby Laboratories. “This project demonstrates the capability of Dolby Atmos to bring moving audio to music in a new and innovative way. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Universal Music Group to transform the music experience.”

“To celebrate the 50th anniversary of its release, we wanted to reflect this ambition using the latest technologies,” said Michael Frey, President of Operations and Advanced Media for UMG. “Remastering ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ in Dolby Atmos has enabled us to give fans a new way to experience this iconic album.”

“This is one of the most important albums of all time,” said Giles Martin. “Each track has its own character and imagery, building song by song across the record as a whole. The Dolby Atmos mix is truly immersive, placing the audience inside the recordings like never before.”

Fans will be able to enjoy hearing Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band at listening events today on the album's 50th anniversary will be held at the following locations.

United States:

Chicago, IL – AMC Village Crossing 18

Dallas-FT Worth, TX – AMC Northpark 15

Detroit, MI – AMC Gratiot 21

Houston, TX – AMC First Colony 24

Las Vegas, NV – AMC Town Square 18

Los Angeles, CA – AMC Century City 15

New York, NY – AMC Empire 25

Philadelphia, PA – AMC Neshaminy 24

San Francisco, CA – AMC Metreon 16

Washington, DC – AMC Georgetown 14

Canada: