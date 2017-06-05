Cutout From Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Album Cover Up for Auction

New York auction house Paddle8 announced Monday that bidding has begun on a Beatles-only auction sale that will include a cut-out photo used in the cover portrait of the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album.

The figure is Bobby Breen, whose head can be seen on the lower right hand side of the cover between that of George Harrison and Marlene Dietrich. A childhood actor who appeared in numerous Hollywood films including “Rainbow on the River,” “Let’s Sing Again” and “Make a Wish,” he died in 2016 at age 88. “How they chose me, or where they got the picture I have no idea,” Breen told The Guardian about his appearance on the cover. The auction house estimates the worth of the item at $50,000 to $70,000.

Another item with a high value set by the auction house is Andy Warhol’s “The Beatles,” a screen print taken from Dezo Hoffman’s 1963 portraits of the group. The portrait, which was used on the front cover of Rolling Stone’s 1980 book on the group, is estimated at between $95,000 and $105,000.

Other high value items in the sale include a concert poster from the Beatles short tour of Sweden from an Oct. 26, 1963 performance at Stockholm’s Royal Tennis Hall. The show’s bill also includes American singer Joey Dee (“The Peppermint Twist”). The auction house estimates the value of the poster at between $25,000 and $35,000. And an album sleeve from the group’s British debut album, “Please Please Me,” autographed by all four Beatles in black ink is estimated to be worth between $30,000 to $40,000.

The auction also includes portraits of the band by photographers Henry Grossman, Jurgen Vollmer, Robert Freeman, Terry O’Neill and Richard Avedon. One by Grossman shows the Beatles sitting on steps in the Bahamas with a model behind them. A Vollmer portrait shows John Lennon in Hamburg before the Beatles became famous, while two lots of Avedon portraits show the oft-seen photos of the four Beatles in psychedelic colors and black-and-white portraits of John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

The sale is live now and will continue until June 14, a spokesman for the auction house told Variety. Items can be bid for online through the auction website.