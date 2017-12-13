BBC Holds Back Josh Homme Children’s Show Appearances After Photographer-Kicking Incident

The BBC children’s channel CBeebies said Wednesday that it is holding back two pre-recorded episodes of its show “Bedtime Stories” that feature Josh Homme, the Queens of the Stone Age frontman who kicked a female photographer in the head during a concert Saturday. The show features celebrities reading bedtime stories.

A spokesperson for the channel told British publication the Telegraph that the channel will not broadcast Homme’s segments will not be broadcast “until the matter is resolved.”

Homme recorded three “Bedtime Stories” segments, one of which was broadcast in October. The spokesperson added: “We won’t broadcast any new material or re-broadcast his previous story.”

Homme faced a firestorm of criticism for kicking photographer Chelsea Lauren in the face while she shot his band’s performance at the KROQ Acoustic Christmas concert on Dec. 9. Late Sunday he posted an emotional video on Instagram apologizing for his actions.

“I would just like to apologize to Chelsea Lauren,” he says in the first of a two-part clip posted on Dec. 10. “I don’t have any excuse or reason to justify what I did. I was a total d— and I’m truly sorry. I hope you’re OK.”

The 44-year-old also apologized to his bandmates, family, wife and kids, adding, “I made a lot of mistakes in my life and last night was definitely one of them. … “I wanna be a good man, but I think last night I definitely failed at that. … I’m gonna have to figure out some stuff, I think.”

Lauren, a photographer for Shutterstock, which has a licensing partnership with Variety owner Penske Media, said the incident was unprovoked. Homme released an earlier comment Sunday, characterizing the incident as an accident, although he took responsibility for it in his video statement.