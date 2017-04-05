Barry Manilow has finally lowered his guard on his personal life and revealed that he is gay.

In an interview with People, the 73-year-old music icon — who created hits like “Copacabana” — not only revealed his sexual orientation, but that he’s married to Garry Kief. Kief is Manilow’s manager, business partner, and president of Barry Manilow Productions. The two married in Palm Springs in 2014.

Manilow revealed that he kept his sexuality quiet because he was worried how his fans would take it.

“I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay,” he said. “When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy.”

The singer said he met Kief back in 1978, and the two weathered a 39-year relationship under the radar — even throwing off fans when Manilow moved in with his once-rumored love interest Linda Allen during his relationship with Kief. News of Manilow and Kief’s marriage made news in 2015, which he called a “blessing and a curse.” Manilow revealed his fans’ reactions were overwhelmingly positive.

“The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”

Along with “Copacabana,” Manilow is also well-known for songs like “Mandy,” “Could It Be Magic,” and “Looks Like We Made It.”