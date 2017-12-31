Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, DJ Khaled Make Barack Obama’s Year-End Playlist

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is keeping his annual new year’s tradition alive by posting a year-end list of his favorite books and songs from 2017.

Among the artists that made the cut are Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Mavis Staples, Chris Stapleton, U2, Chance the Rapper and Portgual the Man. Obama also threw in a bonus: Bruce Springsteen’s bluesy version of “Born In the U.S.A.,” which The Boss performs during his Broadway show. Obama notes that the track is “not out yet.”

Clearly up on his Top 40 hits, Obama’s playlist includes the smashes “Havana” by Cabello, “Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled, “Unforgettable” by French Montana, and “Feel It Still,” by Portugal the Man.

Read the full list below:

“Mi Gente” by J Balvin & Willy William

“Havana” by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

“Blessed” by Daniel Caesar

“The Joke” by Brandi Carlile

“First World Problems” by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

“Rise Up” by Andra Day

“Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

“Family Feud” by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)

“Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

“La Dame et Ses Valises” by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)

“Unforgettable” by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

“The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” by The National

“Chanel” by Frank Ocean

“Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

“Butterfly Effect” by Travis Scott

“Matter of Time” by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

“Little Bit” by Mavis Staples

“Millionaire” by Chris Stapleton

“Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

“Broken Clocks” by SZA

“Ordinary Love” (Extraordinary Mix) by U2

*Bonus: “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen (not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!)