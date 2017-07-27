Backstreet Boys, Florida Georgia Line Team Up for ‘CMT Crossroads’

Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys are partnering to perform their biggest hits on CMT’s “Crossroads.”

The genre-blending collaboration will feature arrangements of Backstreet Boys’ tracks “I Want It That Way” and “As Long As You Want Me,” and Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” “H.O.L.Y.,” and “God, Your Mama, and Me.”

The two groups teamed up earlier this year, performing together on the Academy of Country Music Awards. FGL are currently playing select stadium dates on their The Smooth Tour 2017.

“It’s been really cool to collaborate with the Backstreet Boys in so many different ways this year,” said FGL’s Brian Kelley. “And to be able to take our friendship — and smooth new dance moves — up a notch with this full-blown concert together is going to be epic.”

Added Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell: “Being such fans of each other, this is a really fun way for us to put our mark on our songs. It’s going to be a fun night with seven guys who really admire one another.”

“CMT Crossroads” debuted on the country music network in 2002 and has since showcased musical pairings by John Mayer and Keith Urban, Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood, and Def Leppard and Taylor Swift.

The hour-long special premieres Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.