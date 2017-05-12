Avi Kaplan Exits Pentatonix in Tearful Goodbye Video

In an emotional video released Friday, Avi Kaplan announced his departure from a cappella group Pentatonix. Kaplan stated that he had been struggling with the decision for a while, and thanked fans for their support over the past six years.

Kaplan went on to explain that a large part of PTX’s success is due to the fast pace of their engagements, and that throughout his time with the group, he’s had a hard time coping with the inability to see his friends and family when he needed to. He also wished the remaining members of the now four-person group well.

“I believe in what we do, and I believe in what they will do,” he said. “I could never inhibit their success in any way. I would never, ever want that.”

Kaplan, who sang bass for the group, said he will continue to create music. The singer held back tears as he expressed his hope that their fans would understand his decision to go with his heart. He added that he will still be performing in all of their upcoming tour dates.

Pentatonix won season 3 of NBC’s “The Sing-Off” and have done tribute performances on several awards shows. Their collaboration with Dolly Parton on her classic “Jolene” went viral after their appearance on “The Voice,” for which they won their third Grammy award as 2017’s best country duo/group performance.

According to a Variety source, Kirstin Maldonado, the mezzo-soprano in the group, is apparently working on a solo EP at RCA Records — also the group’s label. She provided guest vocals on a Helena Legend track, “Dose of You,” which is credited as “Helena Legend x kirstin(tm).” Maldonado then changed all her social media handles to the moniker kirstin(tm), matching the name used on the track. However, Maldonado has yet to release any public statements about new work. Whether any solo material from Maldonado would mean yet another member of the group departing is unclear.

