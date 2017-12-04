Atlantic Records Ups Ian Cripps to VP of A&R

Ian Cripps, the A&R executive whose hits include DRAM’s “Broccoli” and Kyle’s “iSpy,” has been promoted to vice president at Atlantic Records, reporting to Atlantic president of A&R Pete Ganbarg. Cripps was previously a senior director of A&R. He joined the company in 2014 and is based out of Los Angeles.

Musically fluent in multiple genres, Cripps is also credited for his work with country artist Sturgill Simpson and producer Dave Cobb’s Low Country Sound imprint (Anderson East, Brent Cobb), both within Atlantic’s Elektra division.

“Ian is the consummate A&R person, with the rare ability to identify and nurture great artists across a diversity of styles,” said Atlantic chairman and CEO Craig Kallman along with Ganbarg.

Added Cripps: “Atlantic is the most exciting place to be in the industry right now. Everyone is urged to go with your gut, take chances, and above all, make the artist feel at home, with the freedom and encouragement to do their best work.”

Cripps was recently named one of Variety‘s 2017 Hitmakers for his A&R work on Kyle’s “iSpy.”