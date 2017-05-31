ASCAP Names Tony Dunaif Head of International Affairs

Performing rights organization ASCAP (the American Society of Composer, Authors and Publishers) has named digital business strategist Tony Dunaif Executive Vice President and head of International Affairs. Dunaif will oversee ASCAP’s international business and society relations outside of the United States and report directly to ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews.

Previously, the New York-based Dunaif held senior posts at Brightcove, iN Demand, HealthiNation, and Inform Technologies. He also spent 12 years at MTV Networks.

“Tony’s experience in digital business growth, strategic licensing and multiplatform content partnerships is the perfect combination of strengths to help drive a successful future for our members internationally,” said Matthews in making the announcement.

Dunaif’s primary responsibility will be to find international opportunities that offer ASCAP’s 600,000 members increased value for their performance work outside of the U.S. His hiring is part of a broader effort by the PRO to strengthen and modernize its presence in the global marketplace.