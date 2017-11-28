ASCAP Appoints Stephanie Ruyle, Formerly of Viacom and Pivot, as Head of Licensing

ASCAP logo

Stephanie Ruyle, formerly an exec VP of distribution and affiliate relations for Participant Media’s millennial television venture Pivot and a 17-year veteran of Viacom previously, has been named exec VP and head of licensing for ASCAP, the American Society of Composer, Authors and Publishers. She succeeds Vincent Candilora, who is set to retire at the end of 2017, and reports directly to ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews.

ASCAP is the first performance rights organization (PRO) to lock in annual licensing revenues of over $1 billion. Ruyle’s responsibilities will include licensing revenues and operations across all platforms including broadcast and cable television, terrestrial and satellite radio, digital, live concerts, venues, retail, restaurants and bars.

Said Matthews in announcing Ruyle’s appointment: “Stephanie brings a wealth of experience driving revenue growth and negotiating multifaceted licensing agreements, which is vitally important to the execution of our strategic plan of transformation and modernization in an increasingly complex and evolving media environment. Her deep understanding of content strategy, distribution, sales and affiliate marketing across media platforms will prove incredibly valuable to ASCAP as we innovate to provide our members and our licensing partners with new opportunities for success through music.”

The ASCAP chief executive also thanked Candilora for his “passion, advocacy, humanity and truly outstanding successes as our head of licensing for these past 22 years,” adding that he will continue to provide consulting services “to ensure a smooth transition.”

Said Ruyle: “I have seen first hand how important music is to the success of any media venture. ASCAP has the strongest repertory of music in the world and that is why I am so excited to be part of ASCAP’s mission to ensure that the music of its members is recognized in the marketplace for the enormous value it brings to our licensing partners.”

 

