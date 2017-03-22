ASCAP has elected 12 writer and 12 publisher members to serve on the performance-rights organization’s board of directors.

The board, chaired by ASCAP president Paul Williams, is comprised of newly elected songwriter and composer Michelle Williams in the at-large field, along with the returning members. That list includes songwriter Marilyn Bergman, composer Richard Bellis, composer Bruce Broughton, songwriter/producer Desmond Child, composer Alf Clausen, composer Dan Foliart, composer/producer Marcus Miller, songwriter Jimmy Webb, and composer Doug Wood. Composer Alex Shapiro was re-elected in the Symphonic and Concert field.

The publisher directors re-elected in the at-large field are: Martin Bandier, Sony/ATV Music Publishing; Caroline Bienstock, Bienstock Publishing Co.; Barry Coburn, Ten Ten Music Group; Jody Gerson, Universal Music Publishing Group; Zach Katz, BMG US; Dean Kay, Lichelle Music Company; Leeds Levy, Leeds Music; Mary Megan Peer, peermusic; Matt Pincus, SONGS Music Publishing; Jon Platt, Warner/Chappell Music; and Irwin Z. Robinson, Cromwell Music, Inc.

Re-elected in the symphonic and concert field is publisher James M. Kendrick, Schott Music/European American Music Distributors Company.

“ASCAP is the only member-owned and governed US Performing Rights Organization with a Board elected by the membership, for the membership and from the membership,” Williams said. “I believe I speak for the entire Board when I say that it is both an honor and a privilege to have been chosen by our writer and publisher peers to represent them on the ASCAP Board. It is a responsibility we take very seriously.”

The board will serve a two-year term beginning April 1.