ASCAP ‘I Create Music’ Expo Sets 2018 Dates

Performing rights organization ASCAP has announced its 13th annual ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo, which will take place May 7 – 9, 2018 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. The event brings together songwriters, composers, producers and artists to discuss pressing issues among music creatives working in the industry today.

Said ASCAP Executive Vice President / Chief Marketing Officer Lauren Iossa: “When we started the ASCAP EXPO, the vision was always to create a sense of community and offer songwriters a chance to network and hear from their peers and idols.”

For the 2017 edition, Stevie Wonder was presented with the inaugural ASCAP “Key of Life” Award, Michael McDonald performed and the Expo was attended by such top songwriters as Dave Bassett (Elle King, “Ex’s & Oh’s”), Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Usher, Chris Brown), Bibi Bourelly (Rihanna), and James Fauntleroy (Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars), among others. Congressmen Karen Bass of California (D) and Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia (R ) also participated in the confab.

Previous keynote speakers include Justin Timberlake, Tom Petty, John Mayer, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Quincy Jones, Ludacris, Carly Simon, Sara Bareilles, Lindsey Buckingham, Randy Newman, Jackson Browne, Steve Miller, Ann and Nancy Wilson (Heart), Diplo, Big Sean, Ne-Yo, Stargate, Bill Withers, Aloe Blacc, Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, and Jeff Lynne.

For access to video of previous years’ panels, head over to the ASCAP site. And check out a preview of the 2018 event below.