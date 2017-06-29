ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop Announces Composers-In-Residence

The 29th edition of the ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop has announced the 12 composer participants selected for the comprehensive 4-week program led by Emmy winner Richard Bellis.

Produced by ASCAP Film and TV membership executives Michael Todd and Jennifer Harmon, the dozen to take part in the program were selected from more than 300 applicants and represent such countries as France, Austria, Spain, and Japan.

The workshop culminates in a recording of an original score at the Newman Scoring Stage at FOX Studios. Previous graduates of the program, which has also featured Henry Mancini, Randy Newman, Hans Zimmer, and Brian Tyler, include Jim Dooley (TNT’s “Last Ship,” ABC’s “Pushing Daisies”), Rob Duncan (NBC’s “Timeless,” ABC’s “Castle”), and Mateo Messina (“Juno,” Hulu’s “Casual”); among many others.

ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, represents 600,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, and more than 10.5 million copyrighted works.

See the full list of 2017 participants in the ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop below:

● Bronson Buskett (Los Angeles, CA)

● Tyler Durham (Nixa, MO)

● Bernhard Eder (Vienna, Austria)

● Riley Hughes (Los Angeles, CA)

● Ana Kasrahvili (Rustavi, Georgia)

● Jonathan Keith (Los Angeles, CA)

● Levente Kovacs (Vienna, Austria)

● Alexander Lecluyse (Paris, France)

● Antoni Mairata March (Madrid, Spain)

● Nolan Markey (Los Angeles, CA)

● Drew Mikuska (Los Angeles, CA)

● Megumi Sasano (Los Angeles/Japan)