Ariana Grande Tour Not Postponed Yet — Team Still Assessing

While there’s been no official word on whether Ariana Grande’s tour will go ahead in the wake of the vicious suicide bombing outside her concert at Manchester Arena that killed 22 people on Monday night, a source close to the situation tells Variety that the singer’s team “has not even gotten to that [decision] yet.”

“This is about the victims, it feels silly even to be thinking about the tour at this point,” the source said while acknowledging that, with shows scheduled for London’s O2 Arena on Thursday and Friday, a decision will have to be made within the next 24 hours. “They’re still assessing the situation and how she’s doing.”

Multiple reports claiming that the tour has been postponed have arisen in the hours since the tragedy, but the source insisted that no decision had been made as of 9 a.m. PST Tuesday.

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, was said to be en route to join the singer in England on Tuesday.