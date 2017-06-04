Miley Cyrus: Ariana Grande ‘Finally Found Her Real Job’ in Organizing Manchester Concert

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus performed “Don’t Dream It’s Over” together during the “One Love Manchester” benefit concert in England on Sunday. Grande and her team organized the event to honor the 22 victims who were killed by a suicide bomber outside of Manchester Arena after her “Dangerous Woman” tour let out on May 22.

After the “One Last Time” singer had finished performing with her boyfriend Mac Miller, she gestured offstage to welcome an anonymous friend to join her in a duet. That’s when Cyrus’ voice popped over the speakers — from the wrong side of the stage — letting the audience know she was the secret singer in question.

Grande and Cyrus then sat down on some steps to introduce the song, “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House, before slow dancing during a musical interlude. The pair had previously performed the song in 2016 as part of Cyrus’ “Happy Hippie Presents: Backyard Sessions” series.

After the performance, Cyrus said it was a “no-brainer” when taking part in Grande’s benefit concert.

“I think what I’ve told her, too, is I plan on making music for the rest of my life, and I think that’s her plan, too. And I think if we can be this team until we’re old, continue to do things like this, let’s not stop today. I said, ‘Whatever you want to do, whether this is going to be some annual thing or what I’m going to do,’ let’s make it a plan that her and I always — if someone tells me they promise me something, I never forget. I have a memory like crazy,” Cyrus told the BBC. “So we’re always going to make sure that we keep doing this for the rest of our lives. I think her and I have to continue to — I think she finally found her real job, you know?”

Cyrus was also featured during Pharrell Williams’ performance of “Happy.” Grande headlined the event, performing a medley of her songs over the course of the night. She closed the show with an emotional rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“Don’t Dream It’s Over” from “One Love Manchester” can be heard here or above.