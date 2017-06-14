Ariana Grande to Receive Honorary Citizenship of Manchester

Ariana Grande will be the first person to receive honorary citizenship of Manchester, in recognition of her “great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit” following the May 22 terror attack on the city.

The honor is part of a new proposed system that would recognize those who have contributed greatly to the city and grant citizenship to those from outside Greater Manchester.

“This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city,” said Manchester city council leader Sir Richard Leese, reports the BBC.

“We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May, with love and courage rather than hatred and fear,” he added. “Ariana Grande exemplified this response. I think many people would already consider her an honorary Mancunian and we would be delighted, if the council approves the proposal, to make it official.”

On June 4, just 13 days after the May 22 terror attack that killed 22 people at Manchester Arena during Grande’s concert, the pop star returned to the city to stage the One Love Manchester concert. The show saw Grande team with Miley Cyrus and Black Eyed Peas, and perform an emotional rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.“

One Love Manchester raised $2.6 million in donations for a special fund to help victims of the terrorist attack. Grande also visited fans in the hospital prior to the concert.