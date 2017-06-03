Marcus Mumford Joins Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Concert

Executive Editor, Music @shirleyhalperin
Mumford and Sons
James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons has joined the lineup for “One Love Manchester,” the benefit concert taking place June 4 at Emirates Old Trafford stadium outside of Manchester. Organized by Ariana Grande and her manager Scooter Braun, the show will also feature Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, and Niall Horan, among others.

The concert will be broadcast on BBC Television, and on BBC Radio and Capital Radio Networks in the U.K.; ABC and Freeform in the U.S. and on iHeartRadio stations, MTV Networks, YouTube and other digital networks throughout the world.

Related

Manchester Terror Attach memorial

Universal Music Group Donates $500,000 to Manchester Fund; Spotify, Twitter, YouTube Also Contribute

Some 50,000 are expected to attend with all net ticket proceeds going directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, in aid of grieving families and victims of the May 22 terrorist attack outside the Manchester Arena as an Ariana Grande concert was letting out. A suicide bomber took the lives of 22 people that night and injured dozens more.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad