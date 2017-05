Scooter Braun, Ariana Grande’s longtime manager, has posted a statement addressing the Manchester attacks which took place as the singer’s concert was ending. “Tonight, our hearts are broken,” Braun wrote. “Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.”

According to reports out of the U.K., 19 people have died and 59 have been injured in what’s believed to be a terrorist attack.