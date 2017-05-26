Ariana Grande to Perform Benefit Concert for Manchester Victims

Ariana Grande Manchester benefit
Ariana Grande has issued an official statement in regards to the 22 people killed by a suicide bomber after her concert at Manchester Arena on May 22. The singer shared she will be returning to Manchester for a benefit concert to help the victims and their loved ones.

Grande took to Twitter on Friday to share a deeply emotional message to her millions of fans. “My heart, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better,” she began. “However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

The “Dangerous Woman” singer went on to confirm an upcoming benefit concert in England, although specific details are currently unknown. “I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families,” Grande wrote. “I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.”

Grande’s tweet can be seen in full below.

Grande originally suspended her “Dangerous Woman” tour following the attack. The tour will pick up on June 7 in France, with further dates in Portugal, Spain, and Italy.

    1. SPIKE says:
      May 26, 2017 at 11:56 am

      she’s worth 35 million dollars, for God’s sake. you would think she could do more than a self-promoting benefit concert for the victims. how bout endowing a foundation for a few million?

      jeez, how to turn carnage into promotion of yourself.

    2. SPIKE says:
      May 26, 2017 at 11:55 am

      this is ariana grandstande at her finest. i wonder if she even wrote that prose poem. maybe her press agent wrote it for her. great spin, Ariana. how to turn a national tragedy into more coin in your purse.

