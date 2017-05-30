Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, More to Perform at ‘One Love Manchester’ Benefit Sunday

Ariana Grande will return to Manchester to headline a special “One Love Manchester” benefit concert on Sunday to honor and raise vital funds for the victims and families who were affected by the suicide bombing after her show in Manchester last week, the singer announced Tuesday. The concert will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. General admission and hospitality tickets will be on sale through Ticketmaster (ticketmaster.co.uk/arianagrandemanchester) from Thursday 1 June 2017 at 10 a.m. GMT.

Joining her at the concert will be Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, and others. The concert will be broadcast on BBC Television, and on BBC Radio and Capital Radio Networks. The BBC will be the host broadcaster for international television networks. The show will also be streamed with a digital partner worldwide, to be announced soon.

All net ticket proceeds of the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, in aid of grieving families and victims of the attack.

Grande said, in an open letter posted on her social media accounts:

“My heart, prayers and condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

She continued: “We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win… Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

“Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue to honor the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”

In the release, Grande and the concert’s organizers thanked the following groups:

· Manchester City Council

· Trafford Council

· Transport for Greater Manchester

· Manchester United, the Michael Carrick Foundation “and Michael Carrick, in particular, as the kick off for his testimonial match has been moved to accommodate the concert.”

· Live Nation, “who are underwriting the cost of the event and producing it through Festival Republic in association with SJM Concerts.”

· Lancashire County Cricket Club and Emirates Old Trafford, who are hosting the event

LOCATION: Emirates Old Trafford, Talbot Road, Stretford, Old Trafford M16 0PX

For speed of entry, organizers request that concert-goers do not attend with bags.

For more information on travel and arrival – please visit: http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/arianagrandemanchester

DATE: SUNDAY 4 JUNE 2017

GATES OPEN: 6:00PM

SHOW STARTS: 7.15PM

SHOW ENDS: 10.15PM