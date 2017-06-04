How to Watch Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ Benefit Concert Live

Ariana Grande One Love Manchester benefit
Ariana Grande leads the “One Love Manchester” benefit concert in England Sunday afternoon in honor of the victims of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack on May 22. 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber triggered his explosive device outside of the venue right after Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” concert had finished.

Despite another pair of terrorist attacks that left seven dead along London Bridge on Saturday night, Grande’s manager Scooter Braun confirmed the benefit concert is still scheduled to start at 7 p.m. BST (11 a.m. PST).

Grande is headlining the show, which will also feature performances from Justin Bieber, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Niall Horan, Coldplay, Marcus Mumford, and Pharrell Williams.

A live stream of the concert will be available on Grande’s YouTube and Facebook pages. More details can be found here.

In the U.K., people can also tune in to watch “One Love Manchester” live from 6:55 p.m. to 10 p.m. BST on BBC One.

Stateside, Freeform will be broadcasting the concert in its entirety immediately after it ends at 2 p.m. PST. A one hour highlights show will then go out to all ABC stations after the NBA finals.

Some 50,000 people are expected to attend the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground show. Braun said that the event has “the full support of Greater Manchester police and the government” and that “the safety of all those attending is the highest priority.”

