Katy Perry, Cher and Others Send Prayers to Victims of Ariana Grande’s U.K. Concert Explosion

Celebrities React Following Deaths at Ariana

Musicians and actors alike took to Twitter to offer condolences after fatalities and injuries were reported following an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in England on Monday evening.

So far, 19 people have died and around 50 are injured, according to Greater Manchester Police.

Singer Katy Perry tweeted, “Praying for everyone at Ariana Grande’s show.”

Cher reflected on her personal affiliation with the city, writing “My prayers go out to the people of Manchester … had special times there from youth and beyond.”

Singer and actress Demi Lovato got emotional sharing, “Tearing up imagining innocent concertgoers losing their lives. Praying for everyone and all #Arianators.”

Added singer Ellie Goulding, “Sending love to those affected in Manchester.”

Singer Halsey wrote, “What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone affected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay :( Jesus.”

“Our prayers and strength to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong,” actor Dwayne Johnson said.

Ryan Seacrest wrote, “Stunned by the news coming in from the U.K. My thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful.”

Paramore’s Hayley Williams simply tweeted a broken heart emoji and “Manchester.”

Singer Niall Horan wrote, “Absolutely horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team.”

Actress Zelda Williams penned, “I am at a loss. All my thoughts are with Manchester and those affected. A tweet seems a pointless sentiment when faced with such tragedy.”

Jennette McCurdy, who starred alongside Grande in the Nickelodeon television series “Sam & Cat” tweeted, “Thinking of Ariana and her fans and everyone in Manchester. So much love.”

Read more messages of support to the shooting from Hollywood and the music industry are below:

