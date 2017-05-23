Katy Perry, Cher and Others Send Prayers to Victims of Ariana Grande’s U.K. Concert Explosion

Musicians and actors alike took to to offer condolences after fatalities and injuries were reported following an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in England on Monday evening.

So far, 19 people have died and around 50 are injured, according to Greater Manchester Police.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Singer Katy Perry tweeted, “Praying for everyone at Ariana Grande’s show.”

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

Cher reflected on her personal affiliation with the city, writing “My prayers go out to the people of Manchester … had special times there from youth and beyond.”

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

Singer and actress Demi Lovato got emotional sharing, “Tearing up imagining innocent concertgoers losing their lives. Praying for everyone and all #Arianators.”

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Added singer Ellie Goulding, “Sending love to those affected in Manchester.”

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

Singer Halsey wrote, “What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone affected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay :( Jesus.”

What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone effected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay :( Jesus — h (@halsey) May 22, 2017

“Our prayers and strength to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong,” actor Dwayne Johnson said.

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

Ryan Seacrest wrote, “Stunned by the news coming in from the U.K. My thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful.”

Stunned by the news coming in from the UK… my thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 22, 2017

Paramore’s Hayley Williams simply tweeted a broken heart emoji and “Manchester.”

💔 Manchester — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) May 22, 2017

Singer Niall Horan wrote, “Absolutely horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team.”

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

Actress Zelda Williams penned, “I am at a loss. All my thoughts are with Manchester and those affected. A tweet seems a pointless sentiment when faced with such tragedy.”

I am at a loss. All my thoughts are with Manchester & those affected. A tweet seems a pointless sentiment when faced with such tragedy. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) May 22, 2017

Jennette McCurdy, who starred alongside Grande in the Nickelodeon television series “Sam & Cat” tweeted, “Thinking of Ariana and her fans and everyone in Manchester. So much love.”

thinking of ariana and her fans and everyone in manchester. so much love. — Jennette McCurdy (@jennettemccurdy) May 23, 2017

Read more messages of support to the shooting from Hollywood and the music industry are below:

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Sending my unending thoughts, concern, love and hope to those in Manchester. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 23, 2017

#Manchester I love you and my prayers are with you. — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) May 23, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017

Hearing mixed things about what happened in Manchester but praying for everyone involved — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 22, 2017

I can't stop thinking about what I imagine are teenagers and their desperate parents frantically searching for them. https://t.co/ncOCNaKOyD — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) May 23, 2017

Sad to my stomach for everyone in Manchester and to the concert goers, @ArianaGrande and everyone affected. Prayers and love. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 23, 2017

Sickened to hear about Manchester. Thoughts to all those in that wonderful city — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) May 22, 2017

Just saw the news about Manchester… Our hearts are breaking 💔 Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017

Horrified by the news coming out of Manchester. Jesus. This world. Love to the UK. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) May 23, 2017

My thoughts are with Manchester…

And yours should be too. Stop spreading hate. — Sam Claflin (@samclaflin) May 22, 2017

Shocked! Can't believe it!! Sending my love to everyone that was @ManchesterArena tonight! — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) May 22, 2017

i'm so incredibly & sincerely sorry to all the arianators & people involved in the terrifying incident that took place tonight in Manchester — madison beer (@madisonbeer) May 23, 2017

Absolutely shocked at the horrific tragedy unfolding in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone there tonight 🙏🙏🙏 — the script (@thescript) May 23, 2017